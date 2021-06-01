WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The City of West Lafayette is pleased to announce that three public service agencies have been awarded over $280,000 in CDBG CARES Act funding. The organizations prepared proposals during the spring 2021 CDBG Advisory Board meetings. The board and the organizations identified needs within the community due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Food Finders Food Bank will provide funding for the BackPack program for students at West Lafayette schools, which provides 6-8 pounds of nutritious, child-friendly foods every Friday throughout the school year to keep children and their families fed over the weekend. Food Finders Food Bank will also use the funding to establish a food box program for residents in Country Villa Apartments who meet income requirements and have limited access to transportation.
Lafayette Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. dba HomesteadCS will be establishing a CDBG COVID Rental and Mortgage Program for the City of West Lafayette to assist income-qualified individuals who need support. Individuals must be located within the city limits of West Lafayette and experience a need due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about assistance for West Lafayette city residents, please contact HomesteadCS at (765) 423-1284.
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation will provide additional mental health support services for the junior/senior high school as students begin a full year of in-person instruction following a year of primarily virtual education. With the pandemic’s ongoing stressors, the school has identified an urgent need for services as students readjust after physical distancing and isolation. Anticipated mental health concerns include anxiety and depression.
The Board of Works and Public Safety awards this week a total of $283,918.
- Food Finders Food Bank — $13,418
- Lafayette Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc dba Homestead CS — $136,000
- West Lafayette Community School Corporation — $134,500.