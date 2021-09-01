Two Wellington youths recently took some of the top honors in the Cream of the Crop photo contest.
The Cream of the Crop photo contest is an annual photography competition that showcases Illinois agriculture.
This annual competition is open to young people, and winners are chosen in the following age ranges: Ages 8-10, Ages 11-14, and Ages 15-18.
Caroline Lee won first place in the ages 8-10 division for her photo “My Life” and also took second place in the division for her photo “Competitive Cattle.”
Nolan Lee tied for first place in the ages 11-14 division for his photo “Family Tradition.”
To see the other winning entries, visit: https://illinoistreasurer.gov/Invest_in_Illinois/Ag_Invest/Cream_of_the_Crop_Photo_Contest/Cream_of_the_Crop_Winners