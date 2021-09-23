WELLINGTON, IL – Wellington-Greer Fire Protection District recently announced that Corteva Agriscience donated $2,500 toward new turn out gear as part of their company sponsorship program.
“We are extremely grateful for the donation to go toward the purchase of new turn out gear for the department,” Nick Adsit, Wellington-Greer Fire Protection District Trustee, said.
The Wellington-Greer Fire Protection District is a rural fire department with 16 volunteer firemen serving the townships of Lovejoy and Prairie Greern located in Iroquois County.
Corteva makes contributions to community-based organizations on behalf of the company and employees. Consideration for outreach grants is given to communities where Corteva sales representatives, farmer dealers, employees and customers live and work and that support quality-of-life initiatives to create an improved, sustainable lifestyle for people worldwide.
