CARMEL, Ind. – Joe Weiler posted Purdue's best finish at the Big Ten Championships in 14 years, leading the Boilermakers to a seventh-place finish at Crooked Stick Golf Club.
As a team, Purdue finished seventh at 43-over 907 (313-299-295). Illinois won its sixth straight team title with a 19-over par 883, defeating Iowa by one shot in a thrilling finish.
Northwestern was third at 33-over par and was followed by Michigan State (+40), Ohio State (+41), Indiana (+42) and then Purdue (+43). The Boilermakers finished just three shots out of fourth place.
Conditions on Sunday morning were near perfect, before a strong southerly wind picked up late in the Boilermakers' third round. However, with the near ideal conditions, Purdue couldn't take advantage on the front nine.
The Boilermakers' counting team played the front nine in a combined 6-over par, before righting the ship and playing the back nine in a combined 1-over par for a third-round score of 7-over par 295.
Purdue's score over the final two rounds was fifth among the tournament field, but the Boilermakers were done in by an opening-round score of 25-over par 313.
The story of Purdue's tournament was senior Joe Weiler. The Bloomington, Indiana, native rebounded from a tough first round with a second-round 68 to put himself in position for the individual title. He then started the final round with birdies on Nos. 1 and 6 to move into first before the leaders even teed off.
A double-bogey on No. 7 dropped him to even-par for his round but a birdie on No. 9 moved him back into the lead. He made clutch putts on the back nine on 15 and 17 to offset bogeys on 14 and 16 before finishing his round with an easy par on 18 and a 1-over par 73, and a 54-hole score of 2-over par 218 (77-68-73). He finished his round as Iowa and Illinois waged a team battle and was forced to wait about two-and-a-half hours to see where his final tally would rank.
As it finished, Iowa's Mac McClear (-1; 215) made clutch shots down the stretch and was able to hold off Weiler's score of 2-over par 218, sending Weiler to a runner-up finish, the Boilermakers highest individual finish since 2007 when Pariya Junhasavasdikul won the individual title. It marked Weiler's best finish of the season and was his fifth career top-10 showing.
Cole Bradley finished tied for 20th after an even-par 72 in the final round for a 54-hole tally of 11-over par 227 (76-79-72). Herman Sekne also posted his best round of the event on Sunday with a 2-over par 74 for a total of 15-over par 231 (82-75-74) and a tie for 34th.
Peyton Snoeberger finished 57th at 22-over par 238 (84-78-76) and Nick Dentino was tied for 62nd at 25-over par 241 (78-78-85).
Purdue will await word on a possible NCAA Regional selection on Wednesday afternoon. However, the Boilermakers were outside of the bubble entering the Big Ten Championships and likely needed a top-3 finish to be selected. Joe Weiler and Cole Bradley could also be selected as individuals.