Weather Jun 30, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article 6/18 92 70 .06”6/19 82 65 .80”6/20 88 68 T6/21 79 61 T6/22 74 48 T6/23 80 58 .08”6/24 78 60 .60”June rainfall to date 1.84” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Latest News WESTFALL: Japanese beetle season will soon be upon us SCHROEDER: How to deal with chicken and food poisoning Brookston-Prairie Township Public Library Still taking giant leaps from lunar small steps: Purdue scientists analyze moon dust collected by Apollo 17 astronauts NYDEGGER: Life of Jesus is greatest story ever told Upcoming Events Birthdays White County History Online Poll Do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes Vote View Results Back Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesAshkum woman killed in two-vehicle accidentFarming sisters prove ‘yes, you can grow lavender in Illinois’Jasper County Arrest LogKentland pair killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65Seven vie for 2021 Miss White County title, three compete for Junior MissNational Weather Service: 2 tornadoes touched down in Carroll CountyFundraiser set for Rensselaer man fighting cancerMentoring center is latest addition to SJC campusLucky Leo's survives COVID shutdown, thrives as restrictions easeSix to vie for Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen