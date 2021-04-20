4/9 72 51 .02"
4/10 69 50 .22"
4/11 52 44 .08"
4/12 63 48 0
4/13 60 39 0
4/14 56 35 0
4/15 58 33 0
April rainfall to date .57"
Periods of snow. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Updated: April 20, 2021 @ 1:22 pm
