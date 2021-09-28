Weather Sep 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article 9/17 90 63 09/18 90 64 T9/19 92 65 09/20 81 64 .46"9/21 68 57 .42"9/22 59 53 .82"9/23 68 47 0September rainfall to date 3.11" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Food Videos View All Ads to Go Strebeck Auctions Strebeck Auctions Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesMeet Tater Tot!Police looking for Rensselaer man after gun incidentFather, son arrested on meth chargesSCHROEDER: Kitchen cleaning hacksToddler killed, mom seriously injured after car crashes into treeHoopeston Police Department reports Sept. 15-19NYDEGGER: If you have Jesus, you will have eternal lifeSemi rollover delays traffic on I-665 in Jasper CountyIt's time to speak up about the future of Saint Joseph's CollegeMonarchs gather at rural Sheldon, Illinois, residence