Weather May 4, 2021 1 hr ago
4 /23 61 35 T4/24 55 45 .16"4/25 57 37 04/26 77 37 04/27 84 56 04/28 73 62 .08"4/29 66 48 1.62"April snow fall 1.10"April rainfall to date 2.80"