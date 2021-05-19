Watseka Community High School seniors conducted a walk-thru for other students in the district May 14.
This tradition has been conducted for several years. The students arrived first at Glenn Raymond School, where they made their way past the different classrooms in the building. The halls were lined with GRS students, who cheered for the seniors as they passed by. They also were greeted by students at Nettie Davis School and Wanda Kendall School.
The seniors and students at Nettie Davis posed for a photo outside the building. Nettie Davis will be closed at the end of this school year. The district is embarking on building project that will see the Nettie Davis building razed eventually.
WCHS graduation is at 6:30 p.m. May 28 in the high school.