Watseka Community High School’s music department conducted its spring music concert May 10.

The WCHS Concert band performed 3 numbers — Majestia, As Summer Was Just Beginning and Self-Destruct. The WCHS Chamber Choir sang Over The Rainbow, Blackbird, The Wellerman and Blue Skies. The WCHS woodwind section performed Bohemian Rhapsody. The WCHS brass section performed The Mandalorian. The WCHS percussion section performed Boom-wacka-wacka-wacka-Boom.

The WCHS Band seniors were honored for their four years of outstanding contributions to the music program. In addition, awards were handed out to:

Mia Korhonen — outstanding freshman band member

Garrett Thomas — most improved band member

Carolyn Dickte — director’s award

Emily Crosswell — director’s award

Morgan Suver — director’s award

Ethan Shay — John Philip Sousa Band Award

