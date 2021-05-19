Watseka Community High School’s music department conducted its spring music concert May 10.
The WCHS Concert band performed 3 numbers — Majestia, As Summer Was Just Beginning and Self-Destruct. The WCHS Chamber Choir sang Over The Rainbow, Blackbird, The Wellerman and Blue Skies. The WCHS woodwind section performed Bohemian Rhapsody. The WCHS brass section performed The Mandalorian. The WCHS percussion section performed Boom-wacka-wacka-wacka-Boom.
The WCHS Band seniors were honored for their four years of outstanding contributions to the music program. In addition, awards were handed out to:
Mia Korhonen — outstanding freshman band member
Garrett Thomas — most improved band member
Carolyn Dickte — director’s award
Emily Crosswell — director’s award
Morgan Suver — director’s award
Ethan Shay — John Philip Sousa Band Award