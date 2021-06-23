Watseka's Jameson Cluver became a state champion June 17 in the 400 meter dash at the IHSA 1A State Track and Field meet at Eastern Illinois University.
Coach Rich Dickte said he had a career best time of 49.89. "Jameson is only the third boy in school history to win an event at the state track and field meet," he wrote in an email.
Watseka also sent three other athlete to the state meet. The 4x400 relay team of Joe Fegan, Hunter Meyer, Jordan Schroeder, and Cluver finished in 14th place in a season best time of 3:35.30.