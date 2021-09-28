WATSEKA—The Watseka golf team held the 2021 Watseka Invitational at Shewami Country Club. Seven other schools joined Watseka in the event including Cissna Park, Iroquois West, Donovan, Kankakee, Milford, Grant Park and Manteno. Watseka took first with a team score of 187. Jordan Schroeder turned in the second lowest round with 43. Grant Park placed second along with their Trey Boecker turning in the low round on the day of 37. Manteno finished third followed by Iroquois West in fourth.
