Watseka officials will work with a resident on issues regarding burning at the yard waste facility south of the city.
At Tuesday’s Watseka City Council meeting, the issue was broached by resident Merrill Crowley, who said it was the third time he had discussed it with the city since 2019. (See Times-Republic articles dated June 28, 2019, and June 26, 2020).
Crowley said green wood produces benzene, formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, acrolein and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. He noted, too, that the yard waste facility is in the vicinity of not only residents, but a hospital two schools and a nursing home facility that are affected by the south to southwest winds that blow the smoke from the yard waste facility into town.
Crowley said the ordinance, adopted in 2003, says that any outdoor fires “maybe declared a nuisance if the smoke, sparks, heat or ash therefrom unreasonably interfere with the rights of adjoining or adjacent property owners to peacefully enjoy the occupation of their real estate.” The ordinance also call for a $500 fine per occurrence, he said. It also says that “landscape waste may be burned by city employees at the city landscape waste area at times when the wind and other conditions are appropriate for such burning.”
Currently residents are allowed to burn the first full weekend of the month. Crowley noted that the burning at the yardwaste facility is more often than that. He asked about property on the north side of the city, which he said he was told about during a previous meeting. “Moving the yard waste facility to the north side seems to be the most feasible and cost-effective way to solve this problem,” he said.
Alderman Benny Marcier said, “It reignites after they go up and push it. They do not light it purposefully.”
Mayor John Allhands said that the last time it reignited a couple of weeks ago the employees put dirt on it right away to extinguish it. Alderman Darrin Rushbrook noted that the fire department has been sent to the yard waste facility in the past also to extinguish a fire when it has reignited.
Allhands also said that the EPA has confirmed that the city is following the correct EPA protocols.
Alderwoman Jenny Musk asked, “If we are adhering to the ordinance, that we can only burn on the same first weekend as the residents, we can’t predict what the weather will be. We really need to be able to have that option that if the wind is just right we should be able to burn on other days.”
“That was the option that was taken,” Allhands said. “If the wind is out of the north then it will be OK.” He said this latest time a couple of weeks ago was when they needed room and pushed it up and it reignited.
Rushbrook said, too, the ordinance says when there is a big wind storm and a lot of debris, the city can burn more often out of necessity. Allhands concurred. He said, too, that the employees are using the chipper as often as possible.
Allhands said closing the yard waste area is not really an option. Crowley asked about an air burner, which is something he said he has suggested before. He said he has checked out models and that since 2019 when he first suggested it the cost has gone up considerably.
Some aldermen were concerned about the cost of running an air burner so often, including the cost of the manpower to do so.
Allhands asked Musk if she would be willing to work with Crowley on finding an acceptable issue and possibly some grants for such equipment and she agreed.
Rushbrook said that he and Marcier had looked for property on the north side of town to purchase for a yard waste facility. “It’s not there,” he said. Alderman Mark Garfield agreed, saying he also has looked for property for this use also and has not been able to find any.
Several aldermen noted that no matter what side of town the yard waste facility is on there will be someone upset because the wind does not always blow the same direction. It was noted that the employees try to keep the burning to a minimum and that they follow the ordinance.
Crowley said if the city had an air burner, the burning could happen whenever was needed. “I’d be glad to work with you if we can find something that would work,” Musk said, “in finding a grant.” The two agreed to work on the matter.