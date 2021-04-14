CITY
Watseka
April 12
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 400 block of East Ash at 10:19 p.m.
April 13
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person inside a businesses in the 500 block of East Walnut at 8:14 a.m.
Police responded to illegal burning in the 900 block of North Chicago at 8:46 a.m.
Police responded to the 500 block of East Oak for a person who had found syringes at 9:31 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout harassment in the 800 block of East Walnut at 10:41 a.m.
Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:56 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of South Fourth Street at 12:36 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 1 at 2200 Eat Road at 5:07 p.m. Cited was Austin Archer, 27, Watseka, for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the area of Seventh and Oak at 6:22 p.m. According to police reports, a 2009 GMC operated by Carl Water, Sheldon, was eastbound on Oak when Walter looked down at an item in his vehicle and veered into a telephone pole. No injuries or citations were reported and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of East Mulberry at 6:59 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complain call in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 7:05 p.m.
Police responded to a call about barking dogs in the 700 block of East Oak Street at 7;22 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 7;24 p.m. Police responded to a 911 hangup in the 200 block of East Fairman at 7:49 p.m.