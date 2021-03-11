CITY
Watseka, Illinois
March 9
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Eighth and Hickory at 11:5 0.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of Third and Washington at 6:42 a.m. Arrested was Joshua Berry, 34, Watseka, for harassment by telephone. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police responded to a 911 open line call in the 100 block of North Eighth Street at 10:34 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 1200 block of East Walnut t 11:49 a.m.
Police responded to a call that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of South Fifth at 2:06 p.m. According to police reports, David Arnold entered the roadway and ran into the driver’s side door of a 2004 Saturn Vue operated by Amber Kunce, also from Watseka. Arnold was transported to Riverside with minor injuries and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Police responded to a commercial alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 2:14 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of East Oak Street at 3:51 p.m.
Police responded to a theft call in the 400 block of East Elm at 3:56 p.m.
Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 900 block of South Fourth at 4:11 p.m.
Police responded to a possible violation of an order of protection in the 700 block of South Second at 6:30 p.m.
Police located an open door on a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Newell at 7:33 p.m. While investigating they located Stephanie Lowhorn, 46, Watseka, how as wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on possession of controlled substance. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of North Second Street at 8:22 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a concern of someone’s mental state in the 100 block of West North Street at 8:42 p.m.
March 10
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Walnut at 12:21 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a person with a gun in the 400 block of West Walnut at 12:35 a.m. The call was unfounded.
Police responded to a call about a concern about someone’s mental state in the 700 block of West Walnut at 1:05 a.m. The person was taken to Riverside by Riverside EMS.
Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of South Yount Avenue at 8:42 a.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 200 block of East Fairman at 9:30 a.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 500 block of North Second Street at 10:26 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of West Oak at 11:50 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:11 p.m.
Police responded to a parking complaint in the 300 block of East Locust at 3:54 p.m. Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 7090 block of West Walnut at 6:28 p.m.