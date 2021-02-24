The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and Iroquois County Republican Women are hosting “Meet the Mayoral Candidates Night”.
The event will feature the three Watseka mayoral candidates, John Allhands, Mark Garfield and Bill Nutter. It will be from 7-8 p.m. March 25 at the Unit 9 Office in Watseka. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited to 100 in person attendees. RSVP to the chamber office staff at 815-432-2416 by March 18.
Seating is according to COVID protocol. Social distancing and face mask will be required.
Anyone who would like to submit questions for consideration is asked to email them to susan_bence@gibsonhospital.org.