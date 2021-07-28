A Watseka man was sentenced to 18 years in a plea deal for a predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charge.
Iroquois County States Attorney James Devine said on July 20 Chad Bertrand, 47, pleaded guilty to one county of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child last week for 18 years in prison.
The Class X felony as a sentencing range of 6 to 30 years. The charge stems from a July 29, 2020 arrest.
Devine said the victim was 10 in 2014, which was the time of the offenses. He said Bertrand will serve about 15 1/2 years after credit for time served and have to register as a sex offender.
Devine said the victim and her parent were in court the day the plea was released and were satisfied with the sentence.
Devine said then victim as old enough to say in court what had happened. Bertrand was represented in court by public defender Samantha Dodds.
Bertrand was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for 18 years and to pay a fine of $500.