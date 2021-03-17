Watseka lost to Illinois Lutheran in soccer March 16.
The halftime score was 0-6, and the final score was 0-8.
Watseka’s goalkeeper Andrew Heuring had 12 saves.
Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 39F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 39F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 5:59 pm
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription