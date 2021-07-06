The City of Watseka and IHDA are requesting all city stakeholders to please complete the survey attached to the link below, according to information from the city.
Completion of this survey will give the city valuable data for the Community Revitalization Strategy Plan. This data will aid the council with future housing needs, leisure activities, jobs and business recruitment decisions to name a few.
Those who would like to have a paper copy are asked to contact or stop by City Hall and city officials will try to accommodate your wishes. The survey is anonymous and you should be able to complete it in under 10 minutes.
The link can be found at: https://arcg.is/1XPmOT