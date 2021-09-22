Watseka High School will have to cancel the remaining 2021 Varsity Football Season.
We will be playing the remaining 4 JV games on our 2021 schedule.
This was obviously a very tough decision to make for everyone involved.
But we felt based on an abundance of season-ending injuries, low student participation, and numerous other contributing factors, this decision is in the best interest of the program and for the current athletes.
We apologize for all of the inconveniences that this will cause our remaining opponents.
Barry Bauer, Athletic Director
Watseka High School