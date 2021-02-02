The Watseka High School golf teams hosted their annual golf banquet.
Taking home the MVP award for the boy’s team was Jordan Schroeder. Jordan finished his season with a low average of 42.8. He also received second place at the Iroquois County Tournament, ninth place at the TVC Conference Tournament, sixth place at the Watseka Invitational and third place at the Regional Tournament. He was medalist for Watseka 16 times during the season and was overall medalist nine times. Jordan was also a sectional qualifier and was a co-recipient of the Most Improved Golfer award.
Taking home the most improved award along with Jordan was Zachary Hickman. Hickman also finished fifth place at the Iroquois County Tournament, seventh place at the Watseka Invitational, eighth place at the Regional Tournament and was also a sectional qualifier.
For the girl’s team, Natalie Schroeder received the MVP award as well as the award for having the fewest putts. Natalie finished her season with a low average of 41.3 to tie the school record. Natalie also finished third place in the Iroquois County Tournament, first place in the TVC Conference Tournament, first place in the Regional Tournament and sixth place at the sectional tournament. She was medalist for Watseka 16 times and was overall medalist 14 times throughout the season.
Allie Hoy and Carolyn Dickte were the recipients of the Most Improved Golfer award.
Hoy finished fifth place at the Iroquois County Tournament and 12 place at the Regional Tournament.
Dickte earned fourth place at the Iroquois County Tournament and eighth place at the TVC Conference Tournament.