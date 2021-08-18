The Watseka Family Festival will take place Aug. 26-28 in Legion Park.
The festival committee has planned many activities for the weekend, with the culmination of the weekend being Roots and Boots, featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, on the stage the evening of Aug. 28.
The weekend begins with a carnival preview on Aug. 26 at the softball field.
Several activities and events take place Aug. 27, including a fish fry at 5 p.m., a craft and flea market from 4-8 p.m., the gaming trailer from 4-9 p.m. the carnival, food vendors and the beer garden. Rock America will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. and Creedence Revived will perform from 9-10:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 will include the American Legion opening ceremonies at 8 a.m. The Toddler Olympics will be immediately after that ceremony.
The day will include face painting from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., petting zoo/pony rides from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., a card show from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the kids demo derby at 11 a.m., cow chip bingo at 1 p.m., a bags tournament at 1 p.m. a beer garden, flea and craft market, carnival and food vendors. The Nick Lynch Band will perform from 6-8 p.m. and Roots and Boots take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
The festival committee is looking for more people to work the gates the night of Aug. 28. Volunteers are also needed to help with collecting trash both Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.
“Watseka Family Festival would like to extend a huge thank you to Watseka Police Department, Watseka Fire Department, Watseka Public Works and Watseka Auxiliary Department, for all of their work in planning, and for the help that they will be giving us during the event,” said committee memberJason Cahoe
“Watseka Family Festival would like to thank the American Legion Post 23 for everything they have done to provide for the festival. We would also like to thank all of the business sponsors for their generous donations and sponsorships. Without them, we could not have done this event,” said committee member John Marshino.