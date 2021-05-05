It will take a change in a city ordinance to seat Watseka officials earlier after an election.
At last week’s city council meeting, Alderman Benny Marcier asked about why after the April 6 election, those elected are not seated sooner.
“We had our election in April and it’s already been decided,” he said. “Why do we have to wait until our city council meeting in May to seat them?
City attorney Joe Cainkar said, “Unless you have it affixed by ordinance of when the terms of office begin, it’s the first meeting in May following the certification of election.”
Cainkar said that is governed by the state statute.
“You can change it,” he said.
Marcier said, “The new people are going to miss the first month of meetings.”
Cainkar said that is not out of the ordinary, but that the council can change it for elections after this time.
“All that matters is that the election results are certified,” he said.
No other discussion was made on the matter at that meeting.