By CARLA WATERS, Managing Editor
The Watseka City Council will consider the new budget at its April 27 meeting.
Alderman Brandon Barragree said at the April 20 finance committee meeting that the budget is balanced. He provided some notes on things in the budget that he thought other aldermen might want to discuss.
The general and administrative expenses are up 15 percent, he said. The 2020-21 amount was $1,633,000. The 2021-22 amount is $1,877,760.
“This is higher based on increases in the demolition line item up $80,000 to a total of $100,000,” he said. “Added mowing charges up $22,960 to a total of $42,960. Various other increases within accounting, yearly adjusted pay raises and transfers to other funds,” he said. “The facade grant money is now budgeted and is reflected in expenses.”
In the police department expenses, the increase is .5 percent from $1,411,150 to $1,418,900.
“This is slightly higher due to yearly pay increases but also down in other line items resulting in only a .5 percent overall increase,” he said.
For the fire department expenses, the increase is 12.4 percent, from $146,750 to $164,915. This is higher due to upcoming equipment purchase, he said.
Building expenses are up 16.2 percent, Barragree noted, from $164,000 to $190,525. “This is higher due to increases in repair and upkeep line item, utility increases, and equipment for office line items,” he said. “The equipment line item has had nothing budgeted for years and needs to be budgeted.”
The motor fuel tax revenues are down 14.2 percent from $216,000 to $185,200. “This is a standard projection of underestimated income,” he said.
Social Security expenses are up 22.72 percent from $110,000 to $135,000. “This is due to increases in social security and recent reading within,” he said.
IMRF expenses are also budgeted with an increase, up 42.85 percent from $35,000 to $50,000. “This one is up due to being budgeted lower last year due to COVID revenue concerns,” he said. “Increases in expenses in 2020-21 over the previous year, led to increasing the amount for 2021-22 to keep a level surplus.”
Street and alleys expenses are budgeted up .45 percent from $375,400 to $414,200. “Streets and alleys is up overall due to increase in wages as well as increased lawn mowing and employee deductible. Twenty-three of the 26 line items are the same or lower than last year,” he said.
The park fund expenses are budgeted up from $258,500 to $265,300. “Parks is slightly ump due to 10 percent of the s superintendent’s salary now coming from the parks budget,” he said. “The superintendent’s salty was removed from the water department expenses. The larges increase is due to an increase in contract mowing.”
TIF 4 fund expenses are budgeted up from $12,800 to $18,600. “This is up due to an increase in payouts,” Barragree said. “One of the recipients is sometimes unreliable to when they apply for their TIF funding. This cause an imbalance in budgeting year to year.”
Water department revenues are budgeted with a 7.59 percent increase from $899,700 to $968,000. “(This is an) estimate of trending funds received. This fund is underestimated.”
Sewer department revenues is budgeted with a 10.32 percent increase from $891,300 to $983,300. “(This is an) estimate of trending funds received. This fund is underestimated.”
Water department expenses are budgeted up 18.05 percent, from $624,000 to $736,665. “This is up due to increases in salaries/wages, increased funding for new and existing line items. Note: this is the first budget since the water/sewer/wastewater was broken apart. Expenses are overestimates of what is needed to function properly. It’s highly possible that some line items will come in under budget.”
Sewer department expenses are budgeted up 34.6 percent, from $292,000 to $393,165. “This one is up due to increases in wages. Increases also include health insurance and clothing allowance. Also noted, $51,965 of the $103,930 for the 2019 bond repayment is now being taken from here ash it was not drawn from here in last year’s budget.”
Wastewater department expenses are budgeted up from $354,000 too $573,000. “Wastewater is up due to increase in salaries/wages,” he said. “Half salaries for Greg/Dustin and two employees are now being taken from wastewater, they were not before. Increases in new and existing line items are also occurring. As state before, this i the first budget since the water/sewer/wastewater breakup. Some of these line items are overestimated and may come in under budget.”
The revolving loan fund expenses was budgeted for $50,000 in the new year. “This is the first year that this fund will be budgeted and it is for the facade program,” he said.
The 2011 bond repayment fund expenses are budgeted up from $303,850 to $317,140. “This increase is due to the increase in the principal,” he said.
The 2019 bond repayment fund expenses are budgeted up from $45,000 to $103,930. “This increase issue to a budget miscalculation in last year’s budget. $51,965 is being taken from water ands were respectively. The principal payments will increase over time and interest will decrease. This year’s principal payment is $65,000. Interest totals are $38,430, with an additional $500 budgeted for miscellaneous. The next principal increase to $70,000 will occur in 2026.”
Mayor John Allhands asked if the line item for demolitions could be decreased slightly so that some of that money could be budgeted for promotions to be used for downtown improvements.
“I know things come up,” he said.
Several aldermen noted that they did not want to take away from the demolitions line item.
Allhands said there were some projects downtown that the council wanted to do and then COVID hit and those got put on hold.
Allhands said the amount of demolitions done this past year was just short of $40,000. Alderman Darrin Rushbrook asked if there was another line item that it could be taken out of.
Alderman Mark Garfield said there will be more houses that need to be demolished. It was noted that the city could say once the demolition money is gone that is it until the next year.
Allhands said there could be COVID relief money that will come from the state and federal agencies, but it is not known when and if that will happen.
Allhands said, too, that roads will need to be addressed. “We’ve got so much needed work,” he said.
Allhands said, too, that he would like to address the procedures between water and sewer. “This is the first year we’ve taken it (water) over,” Allhands said. There was some discussion about the issue and all agreed to continue to look at the matter.
The finance committee approved recommending the budget to the full council next week. Allhands abstained and Rushbrook voted present.