Watseka’s public safety committee heard the latest updates through the police department Tuesday night.
Police Chief Jeremy Douglas told the committee that in February the department had 299 calls.
He also updated the committee on when the new vehicles will be in town. He said the Tahoes are set back a bit from the delivery date because of some of the optional parts that had to be ordered. The Explorer, he said, is supposed to be delivered by the end of March or beginning of April.
Douglas said there are new state laws regarding policing that were put in place by the state legislature.
“I received some information through the Illinois Municipal League,” he said. “Not everything that you see or hear in the news take place come July 1. There’s only certain things that take place July 1. For example, for a community our size, it’s January 2025 for our mandate for mandatory body cams for all officers. So we have some time for some of that. Cashless bail doesn’t actually start until 2023.
“Most of the things that come into effect July 1 is going to be more along training and standards, which we already take most of our classes through the Illinois Executive Training Standards Board online classes anyway. So nothing is really going to change when that law goes into effect come July 1. If you guys want I can make sure Cathy (administrative assistant Molck) can get these headline topics in your boxes to look at.”
Several officers are working on training. John-Lee Hall, Scott Muench and Curt Marcott are taking online classes for supervisory leadership. Two officers are taking DUI enforcement classes.
He said Lt. Josh King is working with the Ring Camera System. “They offer a service so if we are looking for information for different crimes, we can alert them and they can send an alert out to people who have Ring systems and let them know that the Watseka Police Department is looking for cameras or information pertaining to a crime in a specific area. It’s completely voluntary. It’s not like we have access to their cameras. They put an alert out and it’s another little tool that we are trying to get to be able to help us do our job a little bit more efficiently.”
Douglas said, too, that Sheldon has begun participating in Municipal Court each month. Other area communities have been approached to use the court.