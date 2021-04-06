The Watseka Warriors defeated the Seneca Fighting Irish 20-14 in football action April 2.
The Warriors were first to score when Conner Curry ran for a five-yard touchdown at the 5:37 mark on the clock. The point after kick by Henry Pavlak was good.
In the second quarter, Seneca’s Ryan McCauley ran for 59 yard and a touchdown with 10:41 on the look. The two-point conversion run by McCauley was no good.
Watseka responded at the 1:12 mark when Curry ran for four yards and a touchdown. Pavlak’s kick was good. Watseka led at the half 14-5.
In the fourth quarter, Seneca was able to tie the gam when McCauley ran for three yards and a touchdown and then made the two-point conversion to make it 14-14.
In overtime, Watseka’s Drew Wittenborn completed a pass to Brayden Haines for 10 yards and a touchdown to put the final score at 20-14 in favor of Watseka.