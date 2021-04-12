The Watseka Warriors defeated the Iroquois West Raiders in prep football April 10 47-20.
The Warriors scored twice in the first quarter. The first time was a Drew Wittenborn pass to Brayden Haines for 41 yards. The point after kick by Henry Pavlak was good. Then again with :27 to go in the quarter, Wittenborn throw to Haines for six yards and a touchdown. Pavlak’s point after kick was good.
In the second quarter, the Raiders scored after Auston Miller ran for four yards. Damian Melgoza’s point after kick was good.
Watseka’s Conner Curry ran for one yard and a touchdown with 2:26 on the clock. The two-point conversion pass by Wittenborn to Pavlak was no good.
The Raiders responded with :21 to go with Ty Pankey running for one yard and a touchdown. Damian Melgoza’s point after kick was good and the score was 20-14 in favor of Watseka at the half.
In the third quarter, Watseka’s Maddux Rigsby ran for a 23-yard touchdown and Pavlak again provided the point after kick.
Curry ran for 61 yards to make it 33-14 for Watseka’s lead. Pavlak’s point after kick was blocked.
Ethan LaBelle intercepted a pass intended for the Raiders and was able to score for Watseka. Pavlak’s point after kick was good and the third quarter ended 40-14 with Watseka in the lead.
Another try in the fourth quarter by the Raiders was intersected by Watseka’s Braydon Haines for a touchdown and Pavlak’ provided the point after kick to make it 47-14.
The Raisers scored with 5:52 on the clock when Auson Miller ran for five yards. The point after kick was blocked and the game ended with a Watseka win, 47-20.