The Watseka Lady Warriors volley ball team defeated the Central Comets 26-24, 25-15, April 19 at Watseka.
Stat leaders for Watseka include: Kills: Kinzie Parsons 7, Kourney Kincade 6; Assists: Elena Newell 14; Ace: Natalie Schroeder, Claire Curry 2; Digs: Sydney McTaggart 13 and Blocks: Kennedy McTaggart 2.
For the Comets, Kaylen Boudreau led her team with 5 points, 3 aces and 9 digs. Kamryn Grice led with 4 kills and 3 blocks
Watseka is now 11-5 on the year and 7-3 in the Sangamon Valley Conference.