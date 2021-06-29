The Warren Water Wizard summer swim had another successful season, said coach Chance Hurt in an email.
The team finished 3-2 with close losses to Fountain and Rensselaer. Because the PSSL championship meet was cancelled, Warren, Fountain and Attica had a Bi-County Championship meet to end their season. Scores are as follow: Fountain 1256, Warren 1075, Attica 237. The Warren swim team would like to thank Accuburn for sponsoring their team shirts, Design by Ellie for creating their new record board and Jon Inman for donating his time to be our official for one of our meets.
Several swimmers were able to attend all of Warren’s meets. They include: Jaykup Battering, Eli Collins, Sam Fowler, Kyla Fink, Evelen Fink, Lilly Grimmett, Jesse Ingalsbe, Austin Rademacher, Nova Bradley, Addy Fink, Jocelyn Taylor, Ryeanne Fink, Hensley Johnson, and Jacob Ingalsbe, Jarad Battering, Jaden Battering, Kalin Brier, Ethan Barrett, Whitney Wilson, Kylina Barrett, Bryce Austin, Caden Grimmett, Jax Watson, and Faith Wanjigi.
High Point and Most Improved athletes include: Jaden Battering (9&10 Most Improved), Lilly Grimmett (8 & Under High Point), Nova Bradley (8 & Under Most Improved), Sam Fowler (8 & Under Most Improved), Eli Collins (8 & Under High Point), Kalin Brier (9 & 10 Most Improved), Jacob Ingalsbe (9 & 10 High Point), Whitney Wilson (15 & Up High Point), Bryce Austin (13&14 High Point), Ellie Sitz (13 & 14 Most Improved), Jake Sitz (13 & 14 Most Improved) Lydia Crawford (11 & 12 Most Improved), and Hensly Johnson (9 & 10 High Point)
Addison Akins and Ethan Fowler were chosen for having for the best mental attitude.
Wrede Johnson swept the 11 & 12 boys record board and now owns all 5 individual event records. Wrede broke Alex Hegg’s backstroke record of 33.69 set in 2005 with a time of 31.45, Chance Hurt’s breaststroke record of 37.66 set in 1997 with a time of 34.96, Owen Snedeker’s 50 free record of 26.83 set in 2017 with a time of 26.68, John Wright’s 100 IM record of 1:12.57 set in 1991 with a time of 1:08.06, and John’s Wright’s 50 fly record of 31.73 also set in 1991 with a time of 31.06