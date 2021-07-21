Marian Day turned 100 years old in July, and the Warren County Commissioners honored her by naming County Road 350 South the “Marian Day Road.”
Marian and her husband Bill served in the West Lebanon community throughout their 60 years of marriage. They were active with the West Lebanon Lions Club, Bill served as a volunteer firefighter, and as a county commissioner where he was instrumental in starting the Warren County EMS.
Marian also worked for several years in the courthouse in various offices on a temporary basis. She says she was mostly “Just a farm wife.” Later in life, they traveled extensively while, in her words, “Bill demonstrated his bowl making craft and she held things together.”
Marian is now a resident at the Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and would welcome visitors or notes of encouragement. She said her greatest enjoyment is when family members pick her up and they go for a ride to look at the crops.
Happy Birthday Marian!