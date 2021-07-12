The Warren County 4-H Program is celebrating the creation of the Warren County 4-H Endowment. At this year’s Warren County 4-H Fair the endowment received its initial funding of $5,000 through the generous support of many families and individuals. This endowment is made possible through a partnership with the Warren County 4-H and the Indiana 4-H Foundation. This cooperative effort with the Indiana 4-H Foundation allows the funds to be managed at zero cost, and allows all the money to go where it is intended – the Warren County 4-H program.
Funding for 4-H programming is not something to be taken for granted. Governmental funding alone cannot be counted on to keep pace with the needs of the program to innovate and adapt. Budgetary cutbacks have already restricted 4-H programming in other states like Illinois, where currently one educator is required to serve three counties. This endowment will help strengthen the local 4-H program and may help to secure a dedicated 4-H Youth Educator in Warren County. Over time, as our endowment grows, the money could be used to support more youth programming and scholarships. Properly managed, this endowment will provide funding to Warren County 4-H in perpetuity.
The endowment is not yet fully funded, as the endowment requires a minimum contribution of $25,000 total. These funds may be collected over a period of five years. Organizers are already looking forward to raising more money at the fair in 2022 and are pleased to announce that they have secured a “Match Sponsor” for up to $5,0000. This means that every dollar raised for the Warren County 4-H Endowment at next year’s fair will be matched up to $5,000!
If you are interested in supporting this cause, please contact Emily Ade at Warren County Purdue Extension at (765) 762-3231 or by email at ade0@purdue.edu, or contributions may be made directly to the Indiana 4-H Foundation at www.in4h.org.