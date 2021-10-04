Listen to this article

Warren Central has named the Character Trait winners for September. They were able to be great examples of trustworthiness, according to the information from the school.

The students honored are: Kindergarten: Rachel Barger and Halle Reynolds; 1st Grade: Liam Key and Zaiden Cook; 2nd Grade: Rylan Buchanan and Garrett Effinger; 3rd Grade: Reagan Nigh and Lillie Purcell; 4th Grade: Layla Seaman and Caraline Bartlow; 5th Grade: Patricia Campbell, Ryeanne Fink and Damien Meeks and 6th Grade: Avery Wilson, Aaron Hill and Ivahn Gualde.

Trending Food Videos