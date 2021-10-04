Warren Central has named the Character Trait winners for September. They were able to be great examples of trustworthiness, according to the information from the school.
The students honored are: Kindergarten: Rachel Barger and Halle Reynolds; 1st Grade: Liam Key and Zaiden Cook; 2nd Grade: Rylan Buchanan and Garrett Effinger; 3rd Grade: Reagan Nigh and Lillie Purcell; 4th Grade: Layla Seaman and Caraline Bartlow; 5th Grade: Patricia Campbell, Ryeanne Fink and Damien Meeks and 6th Grade: Avery Wilson, Aaron Hill and Ivahn Gualde.