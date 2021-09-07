DeMOTTE — The Lady Knights made short work of visiting West Central, trouncing the Trojans, 3-0, on the volleyball court by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-20, on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The CC girls outshone their opponents in all categories, led by the play of standout star senior Gwen Walstra.
Walstra came into the game needing just two kills to tie the school’s all-time kills record of 285 held by Kate Klomp. Walstra got that and more as she notched 12 kills on the night to become that record holder.
Walstra also added three aces and one solo block. Sophomore Sydnee Walstra had seven kills of her own and two aces while junior Tessa VanderMolen added six kills and two aces.
Senior Reegan Thomas was a standout at the serving line, knocking down five aces. Fellow senior Madison Zeldenrust recorded two aces and 11 digs.
The win moved the Knights to 5-6 on the season. West Central fell to 1-9.