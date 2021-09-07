Wallace Fire Department plans fish fry Sep 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article The Jonah Fish Fry sponsored by Wallace Lodge #495 will be Sept. 24.The all-you-can-eat meal includes drink and dessert. The event will be from 4-7 p.m at the Wallace Fire State, 3898 S. State Road 341 in Wallace. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Food Videos Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesJasper County Arrest LogParents voice concerns on KV's COVID protocolsTime to make the donuts: Main Street Bakery opens store in RensselaerTeen released from hospital after vehicle hit by train in WatsekaNational Sweetcorn Festival ReturnsMonticello receives Safe Haven Baby BoxLafayette duplex fire results in fatalityNew owners buy Tysen's Country MarketRCSC to make quarantining mandatory beginning Aug. 31Fried Green Tomato Festival returns to Iroquois