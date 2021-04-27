Each month, Watseka Area Food Pantry offers suggestions on what people can donate. The suggestion for May is spaghetti sauce and spaghetti noodles. This isn't the only item the pantry will accept; the monthly suggestions are to help make it easier for those who want to donate.
Food items which are in unopened and undamaged packaging are accepted but they must not have exceeded their use-by date. Food items are not the only things accepted, as there is always a need for any of the following: paper products, such as paper towels, paper plates, napkins, toilet paper and kleenex; cleaning products, such as dish soap, laundry soap, fabric softener, bleach, cleanser or disinfectants; and personal hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste or deodorant.
If you want to donate but aren't sure what is in need, you can call Watseka Area Food Pantry at 815-432-0122 but you are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and sometimes it takes a bit for someone to get to the phone. It is best (but not mandatory) to call ahead if you want to donate so there is assistance in receiving the items. If a person or family is in need of items from the pantry, they must call between 9-11 a.m. the day they would like to pick up the items. Up to eight clients can be served each day and clients who are served by the pantry must wait at least eight weeks between visits.
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 South Fourth. The pantry can be accessed by using the alleyway (under the canopy) on the south side of the church and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry.
Monetary donations can be mailed to: Watseka Area Food Pantry, 301 S. Fourth, Watseka, IL 60970.