LAFAYETTE — The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation is conducting in-person public workshops to share information about the Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan.
These workshops are being conducted to solicit input from future users and patrons of the greenway. Workshop participants will have the opportunity to provide comments and ask questions of the project team.
Dates and locations for the workshops are:
- Thursday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Delphi Community Center, 311 N. Washington St., Delphi.
For those unable to attend these workshops, the project team will be hosting two more workshops in Cass County and Tippecanoe County in the near future.
Stay tuned for details and dates for these meetings.
Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan Update
WREC launched a regional planning effort to develop