WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Wabash National Corp., an innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, is expanding its Greater Lafayette presence with a new space in Purdue University’s Discovery Park District.
Wabash National, headquartered in Lafayette, will open a 2,000-square-foot space in the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Purdue by opening this new space to enrich our collaboration with students, faculty and other Discovery Park businesses,” said Dave Teeter, senior director of talent and organizational effectiveness for Wabash National. “Purdue offers extraordinary talent that will help us continue to grow here in Greater Lafayette. We will use this new space on campus to engage with the Purdue community on co-sponsored projects, student outreach, career development, research and innovation.”
Wabash National joins a growing list of businesses and organizations opening spaces in Discovery Park District, which also will be home to novel 5G technologies. The district is a 400-acre launchpad where businesses of all sizes can access a business-minded university, global talent pipelines and advanced research and development facilities to solve business problems.
Wabash National is a leader in solving problems for its customers by delivering breakthrough ideas and solutions that help businesses move everything from first to final mile. The company specializes in the design and production of engineered solutions that are “Changing How the World Reaches You,” such as dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.
“It is particularly thrilling for us to have a major hometown employer like Wabash National joining us in Discovery Park District,” said Greg Deason, Purdue Research Foundation’s senior vice president for alliances and placemaking. “This decision also opens up new opportunities for impact with students, faculty and other members of the Purdue innovation ecosystem.”