Volunteers worked on getting the Hoopeston Swimming Pool ready for another season Saturday.
Volunteers pressure-washed and painted the pool building.
Kim Burch, speaking at Monday’s Hoopeston Swimming Pool Committee meeting, said local businesses aided with prep work at the pool.
She said Silver Bros. loaned an air compressor to the volunteers so they could pressure wash the walls.
Burch said they were also doing some work at the pool make the facilities comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and reworking some walls.
“So we will be accessible to people with disabilities,” she said. “People of all ages, all sizes, all abilities.”
Burch said Jordan Crose, of Dogtown Heating and Air, is also helping with the plumbing in the interior project at the pool.
Hoopeston Swimming Pool Committee members also volunteered their time Saturday. Committee member David Webber helped out by sketching out ideas for murals at the pool. Burch said Valarie Hinkle also provided lunch for the volunteers Saturday.
“It was a real nice volunteer day,” Burch said.
Burch said they didn’t announce the volunteer day ahead of time because they didn’t want too many people show up and have people not have enough to do.
“We kept this first volunteer day small so that everybody had a job,” she said.
She said there will be other volunteer opportunities for community members to be a part of in the future.
A set date for when the pool will open has not been finalized as of yet.
The committee does hope to present an event on May 31 to sell season passes for the coming season.
Burch said the committee hopes to have activities at the pool, not in the pool, on May 31 to promote discounted sales on season passes and their activities.