Each year the VFW Auxiliary sponsors the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest for high school students in grades 9-12 all across the USA.
Entries are turned in to local VFW Auxiliaries and judged.
The participants receive a certificate for participating and the first place winner receives a monetary award. The first place entry is then sent on to the Department of Illinois VFW Auxiliary for judging. The Department's first place winner is then sent on to the National VFW Auxiliary for judging. There are first through sixth places to compete for at National level which receive a total of $31,500 in scholarships. The first place winner at National level receives a $15,000 scholarship.
The Buddy Egnew VFW Post 4826 Auxiliary in Hoopeston received one entry for the contest competition from Paige Huse, of Onarga, who is a senior at Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley. Her entry took first place at Auxiliary level and will be sent on to the Department of Illinois for their competition.
The award presentation took place at the VFW Post prior to the Auxiliary's regular meeting April 6.