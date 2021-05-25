JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Veteran’s Office will raise its large flag over the courthouse in memory of Gregory Barkowski this weekend.
Born on Oct. 6, 1962, Barkowski was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from Aug. 7, 1986 to Jan. 15, 1990. He attended Kankakee Valley High School, graduating in 1980, and served as a member of the Wheatfield American Legion Post 406.
His sister, Christine Hallier, said her brother was a fun-loving, outdoorsman.
“(He) loved his family and friends, but unfortunately for both Gregory and his family, on Aug. 14, 2020, something changed,” according to the Veteran’s Office conversation with Hallier.
Barkowski took his own life on that day. Unfortunately, it has become quite common, with nearly 20 veterans and those on active duty struggling to find purpose in life every day.
“We are not only remembering Gregory, we also want to bring awareness to the large number of veterans, who, like Gregory, have seen fit to take their own lives,” according to Pat Donnelly of the Veteran’s Office. “The thought of anyone losing hope to the point of no longer wanting is extremely troubling.
“No matter what the demographic — veteran, student, an elderly person — the loss of one life in this way is too many.”
To honor those who have struggled adjusting after a stint in the military, the county office will fly a much larger U.S. flag than usual over the courthouse beginning Wednesday, May 26.
The flag, which measures 15 feet by 20 feet and engulfs the usual flag (5 feet by 8 feet) that flies over the courthouse, will keep flying through Memorial Day, which is set for May 31 this year.
This is the seventh year that the Veteran’s Office has flown its large flag in honor of a local veteran. Last year, Army Nurse Corps captain Alma C. (Klein) Lesh was honored.
World War II and Vietnam veterans have also bee honored by the Veteran’s Office.
“This Memorial Day, let us remember all those who have worn the uniform and died while serving our nation, all those who served honorably and died after service, but especially those veterans and those in active duty who just didn’t think living was worthwhile anymore,” Donnelly said. “Remember, every single life matters.”
A Veteran’s Crisis Hotline has been created for veterans and military personnel who find it difficult to adjust to everyday life. The number is 1-800-273-8255 then press 1.