DANVILLE—Vermilion County Master Gardener, Walter Deck is known for his innovative gardening methods, elaborate raised beds and his pollinator garden. He is also known for the high-quality honey produced by his beehives. Walter is an experienced beekeeper and is constantly working to create a bee friendly landscape by adding plants he observes are popular with his hives. He will discuss hive construction, show samples, discuss plant choices for bees and pollinators. Participants are welcome to view his garden, beehives, small orchard, perennial flower beds and greenhouse.
This educational program is open to the public and will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at Walt’s Acres 800 North Orchard St. Ridge Farm at 6pm CST.
It is recommended that you bring a chair for the presentation and comfortable clothing and shoes for walking through the garden. Please bring a face mask and practice social distancing.
While there is no charge to attend this presentation, we ask that attendees please register to receive handouts. Register by calling 217.442.8615 or online at the Vermilion County Extension Master Gardener website https: https://go.illinois.edu/BeekeepingwithMGWalterDeck
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.