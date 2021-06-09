The Vermilion County Fair is just around the corner and will run from June 21-27 at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds outside Danville.
Visit www.vermilioncountyfair.org for more information about fair events.
A full schedule of event is listed below:
Monday June 21st
4-H General Project Judging
Tuesday June 22nd
4-6p Open and Junior show entries accepted in Agriculture, Culinary, Education and Natural History, Fine Arts, Hobbies, and Textiles.
Wednesday June 23rd
9a 4-H Tractor and Lawn Tractor driving contest
9a 4-H Horse Show
6p Little Miss/Young Miss
7p Jr. Miss and Queen Pageant
Thursday June 24th
8-10a Jr. Open Swine Weigh-In
9a 4-H Rabbit Show
1p 4-H Goat Show
4p 4-H Sheep Show
4-6p Open and Jr. Floriculture entries accepted
6p 4-H Swine Show
6p Horse Open Fun Show
6p Truck & Tractor Pull
Friday June 25th
8:30a 4-H Poultry show
10a 4-H Beef Show
12n Open Poultry Check-in
1p Open Poultry Show
4p Celebrity Showmanship
5p Steinbaugh Master Showmanship Contest 6p Friends of 4-H Livestock Auction
7p American Pie
Saturday June 26th
7-9 Open Beef Weigh-In 9a 4-H Dog Obedience Show
10a Open Beef Show
10:30 -11:30a Baby Contest Registration 11a 4-H Cat Care Show
12n Baby Contest
12n 4-H Small Pet Care Show
1p 4-H Games
5p Open Gilt & Barrow Show
6p Nuthin’ Fancy
7p Stadium Motocross
8:30p 90 Proof
Sunday June 27th
1-3p Open Show Projects released
5p Demo Derby
Carnival Hours:
Wednesday 6-10pm
Thursday 6-10pm
Friday 5-11pm
Saturday 12-11pm
Sunday 12-?
Grandstand:
Little, Young, Jr. Miss, and Queen Pageant
6pm Wednesday, June 23rd
$5 Adults
$2 10 and under
Truck and Tractor Pull
6pm Thursday, June 24th
Pits open at 3pm
$15 Pit Pass
Grandstand
$7 Adults
$3 10 and under
Stadium Motocross
7pm Saturday June 26th
Pits
$15 Adults
$10 Children 10 & Under
Grandstand
$9 Adults
$4 10 and under
Demo Derby
5pm Sunday June 27th
Pits open at 1pm
$20 Pit Pass
Grandstand
$7 Adults
$5 10 and under