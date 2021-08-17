*Editor's Note: The Chronicle will be printing the 4-H results from the Vermilion County Fair over the course of the next few weeks.
Exhibitor Name Club Department Class Ribbon Awards
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Pair of Heifers Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / AOB Red
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Red
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / English Standard Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / American Standard Red
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / American Standard Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Early Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Champion
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Gelding Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Trail Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Horsemanship Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Junior Showmanship Blue
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Egg Production Hen Blue Champion
Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue
Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Pony Gelding Blue Reserve Grand Champion
Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Junior Showmanship Blue
Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue
Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue
Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue
Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50170: Soybeans Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50360: Woodworking 4 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Senior Showmanship Blue Champion
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Red
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Litter / Berkshire Blue
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Gilts / Berkshire Blue
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Barrows / Berkshire Blue
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue Reserve Champion
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue
Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Senior Showmanship Blue
Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue
Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue
Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Barrows / Berkshire Blue
Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Gilts / Berkshire Blue
Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Litter / Berkshire Blue
Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50171: Corn Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Heavy Weight Steer Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue
Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Heavy Middle Weight Steer Blue Champion
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Junior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50343: Nature Blue Reserve Champion
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Junior Showmanship Blue Champion
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Litter / Berkshire Blue
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Light Middle Weight Steer Blue Champion
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Gilts / Berkshire Blue
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50357: Woodworking 1 Blue Champion, State Fair Alternate
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Barrows / Berkshire Blue
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Crossbred Barrow Blue Champion, Reserve Champion
Aiden Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Middle Weight Steer Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Emerson Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Light Weight Steer Blue Champion
Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50202: 4-H Cooking 301 / Cooking 301, Tea Ring Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50202: 4-H Cooking 301 / Cooking 301, Sweet Rolls Blue State Fair Delegate
Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50202: 4-H Cooking 301 / Cooking 301, Cake Blue
Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Champion
Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Senior Showmanship Blue Champion
Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Home Bred/Home Raised Heifer Blue Champion
Kelsey Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Early Summer Yearling Heifer Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Kelsey Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Light Weight Commercial Heifer Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Kelsey Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Pair of Heifers Blue Champion
Benton Brown Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50315: Vegetable Plate Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Gelding Blue Grand Champion
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / English Hunter Under Saddle Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / English Equitation Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Trail Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Western Pleasure Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Western Horsemanship Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Barrel Race Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Flag Race Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Pole Bending Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Keyhole Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior Costume Blue
Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior Showmanship (ages 15-18 as of September 1) Blue
Garett Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue Reserve Champion
Garett Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Asiatic Standard Blue
Garett Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Mediterranean Standard Blue Champion
Garett Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / American Standard Blue
Haley Carlton Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50294: Small Engines Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Senior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion
Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 1 / Duroc Blue Champion
Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects Tractor Driving (Ages 13-18) Blue Reserve Champion
Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50353: Welding Blue Reserve Champion
Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Duroc Blue
Colin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue
Colin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Colin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects Tractor Driving (Ages 13-18) Blue Reserve Champion
Colin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue
Gavin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 3-D Printing Advanced Blue Champion, Best of Show
Gavin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50353: Welding Blue
Lewis Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / AOB Blue Champion
Lewis Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Alternate
Lewis Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / AOB Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / American Standard White
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Gelding Blue Reserve Grand Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Senior Showmanship Blue Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50203: 4-H Cooking 401 / Cooking 401, Sponge Cake Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Buck, 3 months - under 6 months Blue Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Trail Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Western Pleasure Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Western Horsemanship Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Barrel Race Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Flag Race Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Pole Bending Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Keyhole Red
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior Costume Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Dam/Daughter – Doe any age, with doe kid at her side Blue Reserve Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Doe, 3 months - under 6 months Blue Reserve Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Doe, 2 years – under 3 years Blue Reserve Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Senior Goat Costume Blue Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Home Raised Blue Reserve Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Market Wether, under 1 year Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior Showmanship (ages 15-18 as of September 1) Blue
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue Champion
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50321: Leather Blue Champion, Best of Show
Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Senior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50189: Beekeeping 2 Blue Champion, State Fair Alternate
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pairs Blue Champion
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pairs Red
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue Champion
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Showmanship Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Buck, 4-6 months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue
Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50357: Woodworking 1 Blue Reserve Champion
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Feather Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Feather Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Feather Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Red
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / AOB Red
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / AOB Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Showmanship Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Feather Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Buck, 0-3 months Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Feather Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Feather Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Reserve Champion
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / AOB Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / AOB Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue
Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Senior Showmanship Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50271: Photo Editing Blue Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Red
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Red
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months White
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Red
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pairs Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 All Other Breeds / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pairs Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50333: Food Decorating-Intermediate Blue Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / AOB Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / AOB Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / AOB Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Red
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months White
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Senior Showmanship Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50152B: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Non-Clothing Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / AOB Blue Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / AOB Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Senior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Red
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / AOB Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50270: Photography 3 Blue Champion
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue
Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue Reserve Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / All Other Combs/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Showmanship Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Red
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / All Other Combs/Clean Legged Bantam Red
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning Blue Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50151B: STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Non-Clothing Blue Reserve Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Sheep Junior Showmanship Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Crossbred Junior Buck, Under 6 Months Blue Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Crossbred Junior Buck, Under 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Sheep Wether Lamb-Light Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Sheep Market Ewe Lamb-Light Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Buck, 0-3 months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Crossbred Intermediate Doe, 6-8 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue
Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion
Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Senior Doe Kid, 5-11 months Blue Reserve Champion
Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue
Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue Champion
Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue
Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue
Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue
Ignatius Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue
Ignatius Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue
Ignatius Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue
Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue
Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue
Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue Champion
Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue
Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue Reserve Champion
Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue Reserve Champion
Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue
Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue
Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue
Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue
Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue
Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue
Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue Champion
Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue Reserve Champion
Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue Reserve Champion
Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue
Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue
Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Junior Showmanship Blue
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Reserve Champion
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50135: Animal Science Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Junior Showmanship Blue
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Home Bred/Home Raised Heifer Blue Reserve Champion
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Best 4-H Club Exhibit Blue
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Light Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion
Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50201: 4-H Cooking 201 / Cooking 201, Scones Blue State Fair Delegate
Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50344: Paper Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Best 4-H Club Exhibit Blue
Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Hampshire Blue Champion
Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Poland/Spot Blue Champion
Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Junior Showmanship Blue
Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects Lawn Tractor Driving (Ages 10-12) Blue
Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50349: Wood Blue Champion
Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue
Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Junior Showmanship Blue
Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects Tractor Driving (Ages 13-18) Blue Champion
Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Champion
Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Senior Showmanship Blue
Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Senior Showmanship Blue
Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue
Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Best 4-H Club Exhibit Blue
Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50353: Welding Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue
Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Alternate
Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50201: 4-H Cooking 201 / Cooking 201, Cheese Muffins Blue State Fair Delegate
Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50393: Weather and Climate Science 2 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. Cats Cat Care Blue Reserve Grand Champion
Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50367: Creative Writing / Short Story Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Delegate
Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50153C: STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further Sewn Clothing Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50197: Family Heritage Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. Cats Cat Care Blue Grand Champion
Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50228: Health 3 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50221: Rock Hounds 2 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50269: Photography 2 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Everett Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects Cloverbud Green
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Buck, 0-3 months Blue Reserve Champion
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Cockerel / American Standard Blue Champion
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50358: Woodworking 2 Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50381: Shooting Sports Rifle Display Blue Reserve Champion
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Young Male Blue
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Egg Production Hen Blue
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Market Wether, under 1 year Blue
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Breeding Trio / American Standard Blue Champion
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3 Blue Reserve Champion
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Junior Showmanship Blue Champion
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50288: Junkdrawer Robotics 2 Blue
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Pullet / American Standard Blue Reserve Champion
Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Young Female Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Pullet / American Standard Blue Champion
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Junior Showmanship Blue
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Hen / AOB Blue
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Breeding Trio / American Standard Red
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Pairs Blue Champion
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Cockerel / English Standard Blue
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Egg Production Hen Blue
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Young Male Blue Champion
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50380: Shooting Sports Archery Display Blue Reserve Champion
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Senior Doe Kid, 5-11 months Blue
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50218: Pebble Pups 1 Blue Champion
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Cockerel / American Standard Blue Reserve Champion
Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Junior Showmanship Blue Champion
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Pair of Crossbred Gilts Blue
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 4 / Yorkshire Blue
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 4 / Yorkshire Blue Champion
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Pair of Gilts / Yorkshire Blue
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Yorkshire Blue Champion
Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Litter Blue
Caleb Hamilton Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50263: Wildlife 2 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Trail Blue
Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Blue
Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Horsemanship Blue
Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue
Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue
Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Red
Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue
Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Blue
Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Pony Gelding Blue
Adelaide Hayes Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports General Projects 50380: Shooting Sports Archery Display Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Angela Hayes Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports General Projects 50381: Shooting Sports Rifle Display Blue Champion, State Fair Alternate
Blaise Hayes Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports General Projects 50384: Shooting Sports Pistol Display Blue Champion
Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50430: eSports Blue Champion, Best of Show
Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50314: Vegetable Display Blue Champion, State Fair Alternate
Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers Dogs 50401: Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1 Blue
Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50316: Vegetable Gardening Display Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50200: 4-H Cooking 101 / Cooking 101, Marshmallow Bars Blue
Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50200: 4-H Cooking 101 / Cooking 101, Cookies Blue
Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers Dogs 50413: Rally Novice Blue
Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50249: Leadership 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Marta Hayes Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports General Projects 50383: Shooting Sports Hunting and Outdoor Display Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Alternate
Bradley Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50260: Sportsfishing 1 Blue
Bradley Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50135: Animal Science / Rabbit Blue
Bradley Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Garrett Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Early Heifer Calf Blue Champion
Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Cow/Calf Pairs Blue Champion
Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Pair of Heifers Blue
Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Champion
Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Junior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion
Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Middle Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion
Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Home Bred/Home Raised Heifer Blue
Allie Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Allie Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Red
Allie Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass Blue
Allie Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50339: Fiber Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Alternate
Ethan Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects Plants and Soils 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show
Ethan Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects Junkdrawer Robotics 1 Blue
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Single Fryer, 3-5 lbs Blue
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Senior Showmanship Blue Grand Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Senior Goat Costume Blue
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue Reserve Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Meat Pen (3 rabbits, 3-5 pounds each) Blue Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Harlequin / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50339: Fiber Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Market Wether, under 1 year Blue Reserve Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Senior Doe Kid, 5-11 months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Buck, 0-3 months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months White
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Champion
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue
Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Senior Showmanship Blue
Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue
Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / English Standard Blue
Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50212: Forests of Fun 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show
Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Egg Class Blue
Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Pen Blue
Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / Feather Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / Feather Legged Bantam Blue
Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Pen Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Feather Legged Bantam Blue
Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50261: Sportsfishing 2 Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / English Standard Blue
Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / Feather Legged Bantam Red
Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Harlequin / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Meat Pen (3 rabbits, 3-5 pounds each) Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50270: Photography 3 Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Senior Showmanship Blue
Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Single Fryer, 3-5 lbs Blue Champion
Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Pen Blue Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / Feather Legged Bantam Blue
Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / Feather Legged Bantam Blue
Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / American Standard Blue
Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3 Blue Champion, Best of Show
Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Egg Class Blue
Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / Asiatic Standard Blue
Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue Champion
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50343: Nature Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass Blue Reserve Champion
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Meat Pen (3 rabbits, 3-5 pounds each) Blue
Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Single Fryer, 3-5 lbs Blue Reserve Champion
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Crossbred Senior Doe, Over 8 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Horse and Pony Junior Costume Blue
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Red
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Horse and Pony Pony Mare Blue
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50188: Beekeeping 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Red
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 6 Flemish Giant / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 6 Flemish Giant / Intermediate Buck 6-8 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Lillian Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects Cloverbud Green
Dylan Knight A.C. Achievers Beef Heavy Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion
Dylan Knight A.C. Achievers Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Reserve Champion
Dylan Knight A.C. Achievers Beef Pair of Heifers Blue Reserve Champion
Dylan Knight A.C. Achievers Beef Early Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Reserve Champion
Chelsey Makemson Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50135: Animal Science / Horse and Pony Red
Rozlynn Maring Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Alternate
Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Pony Gelding Blue
Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Red
Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue
Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue
Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue
Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue
Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50200: 4-H Cooking 101 / Cooking 101, Cookies Blue
Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Dogs Dog Care Blue
Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50151C: STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Clothing Blue Champion
Deacon McCalla Cloverbuds: Hoopeston Boosters General Projects Cloverbud Green
Grady Medlen A.C. Achievers General Projects Junkdrawer Robotics 1 Blue
Haydin Mills Hoopeston Boosters Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50135: Animal Science Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Delegate
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Breeding Trio / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Small Pets Small Pets/Guinea Pig Blue Grand Champion
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Pony Gelding Blue Grand Champion
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50313: Herb Display Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cock / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Cats Cat Care Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Costume Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Mare Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / English Hunter Under Saddle Red
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / English Equitation Red
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Trail Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Red
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Horsemanship Red
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / AOB Blue
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Justin Pettice Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50177: Electricity 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Justin Pettice Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50367: Creative Writing Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Justin Pettice Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50325: Animated Video Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate
Montana Reitsma Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Breeding Trio / English Standard Red
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / American Standard Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue Champion
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cock / English Standard Blue Champion
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Reserve Champion
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / English Standard Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Trail Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / English Standard Blue Champion
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Mare Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Costume Blue
Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Dogs Dog Care Blue
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 2 years – under 3 years Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 3 months - under 6 months Blue Champion
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 3 months - under 6 months Blue
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Dam/Daughter – Doe any age, with doe kid at her side Blue Champion
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 12 – 24 months Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 12 – 24 months Blue Reserve Champion
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 6 months - under 9 months Blue Champion
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Senior Showmanship Blue Champion
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Light Middle Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion
Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Home Raised Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Carter Shuey Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Duroc Blue Champion
Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Senior / Western Pleasure Red
Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Senior / Barrel Race Red
Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Senior / Flag Race Blue
Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Senior / Pole Bending Blue
Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Horse Gelding Red
Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Beef Home Bred/Home Raised Steer Blue Champion, Grand Champion
Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Beef Heavy Middle Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion
Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Beef Senior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion
Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue State Fair Alternate
Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Junior Walk/Trot / Western Pleasure Blue
Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Junior Walk/Trot / Barrel Race Blue
Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Horse Mare Blue
Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Red
Caleb Smith Cloverbuds: Hoopeston Boosters General Projects Cloverbud Green
Parker Stonecipher Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50345: Scrapbooking-Beginning Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate
Daniel Surowka Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50308: Tractor C Blue Champion, Best of Show
Daniel Surowka Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50203: 4-H Cooking 401 / Cooking 401, Focaccia Blue State Fair Delegate
Wyatt Thompson Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Duroc Blue
Logen Turner A.C. Achievers General Projects 50392: Weather and Climate Science 1 Blue Champion
Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Senior Goat Costume Blue
Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue
Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Cats Cat Care Blue
Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers General Projects 50269: Photography 2 Blue Reserve Champion
Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Home Raised Blue
Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Home Raised Blue
Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Buck, 4-6 months Blue Reserve Champion
Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Buck, 4-6 months Blue
Alyssa Wells Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Asiatic Standard Blue
Alyssa Wells Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion