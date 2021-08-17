Listen to this article

*Editor's Note: The Chronicle will be printing the 4-H results from the Vermilion County Fair over the course of the next few weeks. 

Exhibitor Name Club Department Class Ribbon Awards

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Pair of Heifers Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / AOB Red

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Red

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / English Standard Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / American Standard Red

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / American Standard Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Early Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Champion

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Gelding Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Trail Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Horsemanship Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Junior Showmanship Blue

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Egg Production Hen Blue Champion

Brinley Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue

Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Pony Gelding Blue Reserve Grand Champion

Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Junior Showmanship Blue

Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue

Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue

Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue

Steele Allen Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50170: Soybeans Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50360: Woodworking 4 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Senior Showmanship Blue Champion

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Red

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Litter / Berkshire Blue

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Gilts / Berkshire Blue

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Barrows / Berkshire Blue

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue Reserve Champion

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue

Faith Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Senior Showmanship Blue

Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue

Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue

Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Barrows / Berkshire Blue

Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Gilts / Berkshire Blue

Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Litter / Berkshire Blue

Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50171: Corn Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Heavy Weight Steer Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue

Hannah Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Heavy Middle Weight Steer Blue Champion

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Junior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50343: Nature Blue Reserve Champion

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Junior Showmanship Blue Champion

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Litter / Berkshire Blue

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Light Middle Weight Steer Blue Champion

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Gilts / Berkshire Blue

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50357: Woodworking 1 Blue Champion, State Fair Alternate

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Pair of Barrows / Berkshire Blue

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Laura Beck Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Crossbred Barrow Blue Champion, Reserve Champion

Aiden Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Middle Weight Steer Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Emerson Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Light Weight Steer Blue Champion

Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50202: 4-H Cooking 301 / Cooking 301, Tea Ring Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50202: 4-H Cooking 301 / Cooking 301, Sweet Rolls Blue State Fair Delegate

Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50202: 4-H Cooking 301 / Cooking 301, Cake Blue

Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Champion

Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Senior Showmanship Blue Champion

Kaylee Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Home Bred/Home Raised Heifer Blue Champion

Kelsey Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Early Summer Yearling Heifer Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Kelsey Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Light Weight Commercial Heifer Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Kelsey Blackford Stoney Creek Ramblers Beef Pair of Heifers Blue Champion

Benton Brown Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50315: Vegetable Plate Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Gelding Blue Grand Champion

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / English Hunter Under Saddle Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / English Equitation Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Trail Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Western Pleasure Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Western Horsemanship Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Barrel Race Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Flag Race Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Pole Bending Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Keyhole Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior Costume Blue

Amelia Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior Showmanship (ages 15-18 as of September 1) Blue

Garett Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue Reserve Champion

Garett Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Asiatic Standard Blue

Garett Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Mediterranean Standard Blue Champion

Garett Burgin Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / American Standard Blue

Haley Carlton Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50294: Small Engines Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Senior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion

Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 1 / Duroc Blue Champion

Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects Tractor Driving (Ages 13-18) Blue Reserve Champion

Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50353: Welding Blue Reserve Champion

Blake Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Duroc Blue

Colin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue

Colin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Colin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects Tractor Driving (Ages 13-18) Blue Reserve Champion

Colin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue

Gavin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 3-D Printing Advanced Blue Champion, Best of Show

Gavin Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50353: Welding Blue

Lewis Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / AOB Blue Champion

Lewis Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Alternate

Lewis Chesnut Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / AOB Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / American Standard White

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Gelding Blue Reserve Grand Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Senior Showmanship Blue Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50203: 4-H Cooking 401 / Cooking 401, Sponge Cake Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Buck, 3 months - under 6 months Blue Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Trail Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Western Pleasure Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Western Horsemanship Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Barrel Race Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Flag Race Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Pole Bending Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior / Keyhole Red

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior Costume Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Dam/Daughter – Doe any age, with doe kid at her side Blue Reserve Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Doe, 3 months - under 6 months Blue Reserve Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Doe, 2 years – under 3 years Blue Reserve Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Senior Goat Costume Blue Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Home Raised Blue Reserve Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Market Wether, under 1 year Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Senior Showmanship (ages 15-18 as of September 1) Blue

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue Champion

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50321: Leather Blue Champion, Best of Show

Josey Clem Stoney Creek Ramblers Goats Senior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50189: Beekeeping 2 Blue Champion, State Fair Alternate

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pairs Blue Champion

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pairs Red

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue Champion

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Showmanship Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Buck, 4-6 months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue

Caleb Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50357: Woodworking 1 Blue Reserve Champion

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Feather Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Feather Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Feather Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Red

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / AOB Red

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / AOB Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Showmanship Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Breeding Trio / Feather Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Buck, 0-3 months Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Feather Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Feather Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Reserve Champion

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / AOB Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / AOB Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue

Connor Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Senior Showmanship Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50271: Photo Editing Blue Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Red

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Red

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months White

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Red

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pairs Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 All Other Breeds / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pairs Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50333: Food Decorating-Intermediate Blue Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Lop / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / AOB Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / AOB Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / AOB Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Red

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months White

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Female Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Senior Showmanship Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50152B: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Non-Clothing Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / AOB Blue Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / AOB Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Senior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Red

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / AOB Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50270: Photography 3 Blue Champion

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue

Isabella Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue Reserve Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Old Male Blue Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / All Other Combs/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Showmanship Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Red

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / All Other Combs/Clean Legged Bantam Red

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning Blue Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50151B: STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Non-Clothing Blue Reserve Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Sheep Junior Showmanship Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Crossbred Junior Buck, Under 6 Months Blue Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Crossbred Junior Buck, Under 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Sheep Wether Lamb-Light Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Sheep Market Ewe Lamb-Light Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Buck, 0-3 months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Crossbred Intermediate Doe, 6-8 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue

Jessica Courson Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Lionhead / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion

Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Senior Doe Kid, 5-11 months Blue Reserve Champion

Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue

Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue Champion

Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue

Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue

Genevieve Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue

Ignatius Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue

Ignatius Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue

Ignatius Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue

Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue

Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue

Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue Champion

Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue

Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue Reserve Champion

Isabella Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue Reserve Champion

Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue

Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue

Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue

Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue

Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue

Luke Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue

Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue Champion

Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-2 years - under 4 years Blue Reserve Champion

Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dry Yearling, 12-23 months Blue Reserve Champion

Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Home Raised Blue

Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Milking Doe-4 years and older Blue

Xavier Dean Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports Goats Dam and Daughter – Doe any age with doe kid at her side Blue

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Junior Showmanship Blue

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Reserve Champion

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50135: Animal Science Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Junior Showmanship Blue

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Home Bred/Home Raised Heifer Blue Reserve Champion

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 1 / Berkshire Blue

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Best 4-H Club Exhibit Blue

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Light Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion

Lily DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50201: 4-H Cooking 201 / Cooking 201, Scones Blue State Fair Delegate

Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50344: Paper Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Best 4-H Club Exhibit Blue

Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Hampshire Blue Champion

Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Poland/Spot Blue Champion

Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Junior Showmanship Blue

Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects Lawn Tractor Driving (Ages 10-12) Blue

Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50349: Wood Blue Champion

Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue

Lucy DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Junior Showmanship Blue

Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects Tractor Driving (Ages 13-18) Blue Champion

Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Champion

Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Senior Showmanship Blue

Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Senior Showmanship Blue

Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Berkshire Blue

Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Beef Best 4-H Club Exhibit Blue

Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50353: Welding Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Wyatt DeAth Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue

Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Alternate

Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50201: 4-H Cooking 201 / Cooking 201, Cheese Muffins Blue State Fair Delegate

Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50393: Weather and Climate Science 2 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. Cats Cat Care Blue Reserve Grand Champion

Alana Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50367: Creative Writing / Short Story Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Delegate

Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50153C: STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further Sewn Clothing Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50197: Family Heritage Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. Cats Cat Care Blue Grand Champion

Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50228: Health 3 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50221: Rock Hounds 2 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50269: Photography 2 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Naomi Dolan Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Everett Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects Cloverbud Green

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Buck, 0-3 months Blue Reserve Champion

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Cockerel / American Standard Blue Champion

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50358: Woodworking 2 Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50381: Shooting Sports Rifle Display Blue Reserve Champion

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Young Male Blue

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Egg Production Hen Blue

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Market Wether, under 1 year Blue

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Breeding Trio / American Standard Blue Champion

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3 Blue Reserve Champion

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Junior Showmanship Blue Champion

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50288: Junkdrawer Robotics 2 Blue

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Pullet / American Standard Blue Reserve Champion

Lane Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Young Female Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Pullet / American Standard Blue Champion

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Junior Showmanship Blue

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Hen / AOB Blue

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Breeding Trio / American Standard Red

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Pairs Blue Champion

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Cockerel / English Standard Blue

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Egg Production Hen Blue

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Young Male Blue Champion

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50380: Shooting Sports Archery Display Blue Reserve Champion

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Senior Doe Kid, 5-11 months Blue

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50218: Pebble Pups 1 Blue Champion

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Cockerel / American Standard Blue Reserve Champion

Waylon Drake Bismarck Lucky Clovers Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Junior Showmanship Blue Champion

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Pair of Crossbred Gilts Blue

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Gilt Blue

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 4 / Yorkshire Blue

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Class 4 / Yorkshire Blue Champion

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Pair of Gilts / Yorkshire Blue

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Barrow / Yorkshire Blue Champion

Dirk Fruhling Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Swine Crossbred Litter Blue

Caleb Hamilton Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50263: Wildlife 2 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Trail Blue

Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Blue

Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Horsemanship Blue

Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue

Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue

Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Red

Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue

Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Blue

Suzanne Hawker Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Pony Gelding Blue

Adelaide Hayes Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports General Projects 50380: Shooting Sports Archery Display Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Angela Hayes Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports General Projects 50381: Shooting Sports Rifle Display Blue Champion, State Fair Alternate

Blaise Hayes Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports General Projects 50384: Shooting Sports Pistol Display Blue Champion

Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50430: eSports Blue Champion, Best of Show

Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50314: Vegetable Display Blue Champion, State Fair Alternate

Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers Dogs 50401: Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1 Blue

Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50316: Vegetable Gardening Display Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50200: 4-H Cooking 101 / Cooking 101, Marshmallow Bars Blue

Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50200: 4-H Cooking 101 / Cooking 101, Cookies Blue

Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers Dogs 50413: Rally Novice Blue

Drew (DJ) Hayes Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50249: Leadership 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Marta Hayes Vermilion County 4-H Shooting Sports General Projects 50383: Shooting Sports Hunting and Outdoor Display Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Alternate

Bradley Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50260: Sportsfishing 1 Blue

Bradley Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50135: Animal Science / Rabbit Blue

Bradley Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Garrett Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Early Heifer Calf Blue Champion

Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Cow/Calf Pairs Blue Champion

Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Pair of Heifers Blue

Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Champion

Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Junior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion

Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Middle Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion

Madison Heidrick Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Home Bred/Home Raised Heifer Blue

Allie Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Allie Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Red

Allie Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass Blue

Allie Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50339: Fiber Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Alternate

Ethan Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects Plants and Soils 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show

Ethan Huchel Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects Junkdrawer Robotics 1 Blue

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Single Fryer, 3-5 lbs Blue

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Senior Showmanship Blue Grand Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Senior Goat Costume Blue

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue Reserve Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Meat Pen (3 rabbits, 3-5 pounds each) Blue Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Home Raised Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Harlequin / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50339: Fiber Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Market Wether, under 1 year Blue Reserve Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Senior Doe Kid, 5-11 months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Buck, 0-3 months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months White

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Champion

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 All Other Breeds / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue

Hazelyn Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Goats Senior Showmanship Blue

Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue

Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / English Standard Blue

Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50212: Forests of Fun 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show

Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Egg Class Blue

Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Pen Blue

Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / Feather Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Henry Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / Feather Legged Bantam Blue

Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Pen Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Hen / Feather Legged Bantam Blue

Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50261: Sportsfishing 2 Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / English Standard Blue

Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / Feather Legged Bantam Red

Jasper Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Junior Buck Under 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Harlequin / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Meat Pen (3 rabbits, 3-5 pounds each) Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50270: Photography 3 Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Senior Showmanship Blue

Lillian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Single Fryer, 3-5 lbs Blue Champion

Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Pen Blue Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / Feather Legged Bantam Blue

Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / Feather Legged Bantam Blue

Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Pullet / American Standard Blue

Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3 Blue Champion, Best of Show

Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Market Egg Class Blue

Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Cockerel / Asiatic Standard Blue

Oliver Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Mini Rex / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue Champion

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50343: Nature Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass Blue Reserve Champion

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Senior Buck Over 6 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Class 4 Netherland Dwarf / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Meat Pen (3 rabbits, 3-5 pounds each) Blue

Vivian Hunter Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club Rabbits Single Fryer, 3-5 lbs Blue Reserve Champion

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Crossbred Senior Doe, Over 8 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Horse and Pony Junior Costume Blue

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Red

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Horse and Pony Pony Mare Blue

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50188: Beekeeping 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Senior Doe Over 6 Months Red

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Junior Showmanship Blue

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 6 New Zealand / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 6 Flemish Giant / Senior Doe Over 8 Months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Abigail Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers Rabbits Class 6 Flemish Giant / Intermediate Buck 6-8 Months Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Lillian Kelsey Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects Cloverbud Green

Dylan Knight A.C. Achievers Beef Heavy Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion

Dylan Knight A.C. Achievers Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Reserve Champion

Dylan Knight A.C. Achievers Beef Pair of Heifers Blue Reserve Champion

Dylan Knight A.C. Achievers Beef Early Junior Yearling Heifer Blue Reserve Champion

Chelsey Makemson Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50135: Animal Science / Horse and Pony Red

Rozlynn Maring Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Alternate

Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Pony Gelding Blue

Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Red

Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue

Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue

Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue

Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue

Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50200: 4-H Cooking 101 / Cooking 101, Cookies Blue

Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers Dogs Dog Care Blue

Ainsley Marron Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50151C: STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Clothing Blue Champion

Deacon McCalla Cloverbuds: Hoopeston Boosters General Projects Cloverbud Green

Grady Medlen A.C. Achievers General Projects Junkdrawer Robotics 1 Blue

Haydin Mills Hoopeston Boosters Beef Late Junior Yearling Heifer Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50135: Animal Science Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Delegate

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Breeding Trio / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Small Pets Small Pets/Guinea Pig Blue Grand Champion

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Pony Gelding Blue Grand Champion

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers General Projects 50313: Herb Display Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cock / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Cats Cat Care Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Costume Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Mare Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / English Hunter Under Saddle Red

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / English Equitation Red

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Trail Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Red

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Horsemanship Red

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / AOB Blue

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Rose Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Casey-Jo Morgan Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Justin Pettice Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50177: Electricity 1 Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Justin Pettice Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50367: Creative Writing Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Justin Pettice Snider-Kickapoo Inc. General Projects 50325: Animated Video Blue Champion, Best of Show, State Fair Delegate

Montana Reitsma Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Market Egg Class Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Breeding Trio / English Standard Red

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Breeding Trio / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cockerel / American Standard Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Junior Showmanship Blue Champion

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cock / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Cock / English Standard Blue Champion

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Reserve Champion

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / English Standard Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Trail Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Western Pleasure Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Barrel Race Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Flag Race Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Pole Bending Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior / Keyhole Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / Single Comb/Clean Legged Bantam Blue Champion

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Pullet / English Standard Blue Champion

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Horse Mare Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Horse and Pony Junior Costume Blue

Alli-Jo Rodgers Stoney Creek Ramblers Dogs Dog Care Blue

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 2 years – under 3 years Blue Champion, Reserve Grand Champion

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 3 months - under 6 months Blue Champion

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 3 months - under 6 months Blue

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Dam/Daughter – Doe any age, with doe kid at her side Blue Champion

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 12 – 24 months Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 12 – 24 months Blue Reserve Champion

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Doe, 6 months - under 9 months Blue Champion

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Senior Showmanship Blue Champion

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Beef Light Middle Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion

Jordyn Rutan Bismarck Lucky Clovers Goats Home Raised Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Carter Shuey Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Duroc Blue Champion

Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Senior / Western Pleasure Red

Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Senior / Barrel Race Red

Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Senior / Flag Race Blue

Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Senior / Pole Bending Blue

Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Horse Gelding Red

Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Beef Home Bred/Home Raised Steer Blue Champion, Grand Champion

Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Beef Heavy Middle Weight Steer Blue Reserve Champion

Jack Silver Hoopeston Boosters Beef Senior Showmanship Blue Reserve Champion

Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters General Projects 50268: Photography 1 Blue State Fair Alternate

Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Junior Walk/Trot / Western Pleasure Blue

Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Junior Walk/Trot / Barrel Race Blue

Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Horse Mare Blue

Addison Smith Hoopeston Boosters Horse and Pony Junior Showmanship (ages 8-14 as of September 1) Red

Caleb Smith Cloverbuds: Hoopeston Boosters General Projects Cloverbud Green

Parker Stonecipher Bismarck Lucky Clovers General Projects 50345: Scrapbooking-Beginning Blue Champion, State Fair Delegate

Daniel Surowka Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50308: Tractor C Blue Champion, Best of Show

Daniel Surowka Jamaica Flatlanders 4-H Club General Projects 50203: 4-H Cooking 401 / Cooking 401, Focaccia Blue State Fair Delegate

Wyatt Thompson Stoney Creek Ramblers Swine Barrow / Duroc Blue

Logen Turner A.C. Achievers General Projects 50392: Weather and Climate Science 1 Blue Champion

Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Senior Goat Costume Blue

Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Junior Doe Kid, under 5 months Blue

Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Cats Cat Care Blue

Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers General Projects 50269: Photography 2 Blue Reserve Champion

Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Home Raised Blue

Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Home Raised Blue

Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Buck, 4-6 months Blue Reserve Champion

Zoe Turner A.C. Achievers Goats Buck, 4-6 months Blue

Alyssa Wells Stoney Creek Ramblers Poultry Hen / Asiatic Standard Blue

Alyssa Wells Stoney Creek Ramblers Rabbits Class 4 Holland Lop / Junior Doe Under 6 Months Blue Champion

