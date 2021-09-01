Listen to this article

Saturday, September 18th, Forest Glen will host its annual Wool Dyeing Demonstrations at the Pioneer Homestead Cabin. This free event is hosted by the Champaign-Urbana Spinners and Weavers. The fiber artists will gather at the log cabin to demonstrate the art of dyeing wool and other fibers. The dyes used will be natural, coming from flowers, bark, nuts, and other sources. Bring the family and stop by the cabin between 10 am and 2 pm to watch and learn more about this fascinating process. Free admission. Call 217-662-2143, M — F for more information.

