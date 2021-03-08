The Vermilion County Bar Association is accepting applications for one of its $750 scholarship grants to be awarded in May 2021.
Two such grants will be awarded.
To be eligible, an applicant must be a resident of Vermilion County, seeking assistance in any undergraduate or law degree program. Applicants must have earned a 3.0 out of 4.0 (or 4.0 out of 5.0) grade point average, be supported by a letter of recommendation by a teacher or instructor of the applicant and submit a personal, one paragraph statement with his/her request that indicates the student’s community involvement and why he/she believes that he/she would be a good recipient of the scholarship.
The application request and supporting documents should be sent to the Vermilion County Bar Association Scholarship c/o Jerry Davis, Chairman, Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 344, Danville, Illinois 61834-0344.
Applications must be received no later than April 1, 2021.