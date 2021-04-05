The Friends of the Veedersburg Public Library had the annual meeting on March 10 at the library, according to information provided.
Officers for 2021 were elected and they are: President Sarah Murphy, Vice President Donna Burgner, Treasurer Darla Nine and Secretary Christy Kruger. Member Linda Holycross was nominated for the board of directors. Everyone accepted these nominations.
VPL Manager Brandy Durant and Program Coordinator Shelby Lowe have an exciting summer program planned. Programs planned are: Kick off Extravaganza (2-4 p.m. June 7), Madcap Puppets (2 p.m. June 9), Professor Steve (2 p.m. June 16), Silly Safaris (2 p.m. June 24), Steven’s Puppets (2 p.m. June 28), Hedgehog Hannah (2 p.m. July 7), Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop (2 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 14), Blood Drive (12:30-4:30 p.m. July 26), Game Truck (2 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 28), and Water Party Finale (2-4 p.m. July 3). Every Friday in June and July are movie Fridays with popcorn at 2 p.m. Every Tuesday Story time at 10:30 a.m.
The Veedersburg Friends of the Library are sponsoring these programs and treats and snacks too. The Friends will be using funds from the Nina Gray Endowment from the Community Foundation and donations from members. Volunteers are needed for some of the programs and members would like to encourage others in the community to join the Friends. Anyone can join, most members donate $5 per year and everyone is welcome. People are invited to the next meeting at 3:30 p.m May 5 at the library. The library is located at 408 N. Main Street.