Executive Session
April 27, 2020
An executive session was held at 5:00 p.m. to discuss job performance evaluation of individual employees. All members were present. No decisions were voted on at this session.
6:00 p.m. April 27, 2021
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Mark Rusk called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Troy Finley made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented; Ken Smith made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
New legislation will be out soon and he will notify the town of any changes.
Owner at 404 S. Pleasant St. called and said he is making an effort to clean up property – will follow-up
Filed an appearance in the Scott lawsuit and will ask for a 30-day extension if insurance has not done so already.
Recommended town wait until Commissioners’ Sale on May 6, 2021, to make a decision on burnt property at 211 W. Jackson St.
Property at 719 S. Homestead St. will also be in the Commissioners’ Sale.
Owners of burnt property at ___ Dewey St. were served an ordinance violation on April 15, 2021
Owners of property at 505 W. 2nd St. can be cited for violation of Ordinance 2015-08 – Mike Booe made a motion to serve an ordinance violation, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• State St. 8” water main extension.
• CCMG 2020-1.
• CCMG 2020-2.
• Property cleaned up 313 ½ W. Van Buren St.
• Picked up new dump truck.
Wastewater
• Replaced pressure relief valve on Main St.
• Leak in Primary Lift Sta. repair scheduled for this Thursday American Pump Repair & Service.
• UV bank repaired.
Electrical
• Trouble shooting UV banks at WW Plant.
• 300KVA Transformer $7,485.00.
• Dollar general.
• Prep for 4H service.
• Street lights complete with LED’s.
o Dusk to dawns?
Pool, Park, Trail, Depot
• Pool cover off, pressure washed, & running.
• All bathrooms de winterized.
Request(s)
• Wastewater:
o Pickup
Enterprise fleet package
York Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 5.7L Hemi
• $23,870.25
Alsop Silverado 1500 5.3L V8
• $30,783.00
Alsop Silverado 1500 Turbo 4 Cyl.
• $27,835.00
Heartland Ford F-150 XL 3.3L V6
• $26,132.28
Council unanimously decided to replace dusk to dawn lights as needed
Council unanimously decided to not move forward with Enterprise Fleet.
Kristin Allen will look at funds regarding a possible truck purchase.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Officer Livengood is attending instructor training.
Decals will be put on police truck tomorrow, April 28, 2021.
Checked on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on College St. – plates are expired, but vehicle is newer; residents are planning on moving next month – no action taken at this time.
Council approved the purchase of a refrigerator for the pool concession stand for $500 from Downs TV & Appliance; Kristin Allen said there are town funds available that can be used to make this purchase.
Bill Castrodale – Senior Project Engineer at IMPA
Presented a new system for new AMI electric meters that is also able to read the town’s existing water meters – no action taken at this time.
Dusty Bowling
Owns a property at 313 ½ Van Buren St. that is a rental. The water and sewer bills were very high due to a leak.
Amber Hudson, utility clerk, had alerted Mr. Bowling of the leak when she had found it and he had utilities shut off at that time.
Mr. Bowling came into the utility office of April 26, 2021, and requested an adjustment of the April utility bill. He was given a one-time adjustment on the April utility.
Mr. Bowling asked the council if they would also adjust the May bill. Council declined, as they will only approve one adjustment per year.
Mr. Bowling asked if there is any way to help landlords in these situations – Council will have Mrs. Allen contact the town attorney to find out.
Doug Walton – Masonic Lodge
Would like signs placed on both ends of town on US Highway 136.
He has talked to INDOT and they referred him to the town.
The signs are round with a 36” diameter.
Council is okay with this, but asked Mrs. Allen to contact the town attorney first to find out if a sign ordinance is required and will let Mr. Walton know.
Mr. Scott notified Mr. Walton that if they are able to place the signs, Mr. Walton would need to call 811 for locates first.
Kevin Minick
Requesting to have electrical pole behind his business moved so he can get shipments in and out – Mr. Scott and town electrical crew will research.
Has an offer to purchase on his building downtown at 107 E. 2nd St., but purchase is contingent on the ability for new owner to have apartments on the 1st floor – Council said since there are already apartments there, then the building is grandfathered in and it is ok. BK Management will still manage the rentals.
Mark Rusk said there is an issue with people not returning their trash toters to their homes after trash is picked up on Tuesdays. Discussion had about different ways to contact people regarding this matter and also notifying them of town clean-up day.
Council would like Mrs. Allen to contact T & S Trash Service to find out about recycling cans and getting a new dumpster behind the fire station.
Mrs. Allen said the pool manager, Amanda Froedge, asked about providing the library with free pool passes for their summer reading program. Ken Smith made a motion to provide free passes to the library for their summer reading program, Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mrs. Allen said she will be meeting with health insurance provider next week and will provide the information to the council.
Jesse Scott said he spoke to Waynetown regarding their electric sign – they got it from Phantom Signs for about $24,000.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the approved minutes of the previous meeting and signed the Docket.
Meeting Adjourned.