6:00 p.m. June 22, 2021
Regular Meeting
All board members present except Mike Booe.
Mark Rusk called the regular meeting to order and requested to start the meeting off with a positive note by saying the Veedersburg Revitalization Association (VRA) did a great job putting on their Summer Festival/Cruise-In last weekend. Mr. Rusk asked Crystal Brewer, VRA volunteer in attendance, to share how the event went for them. Mrs. Brewer said it went well and Hub Park was a perfect location for it and VRA plans to do future events there as well.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Ken Smith made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented; Troy Finley made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
Notified the council that the electronic meetings legislation has passed and he will draft an ordinance for the town regarding this matter.
Mr. Rusk asked if anything has been done regarding at burnt home 211 W. Jackson St. – Mr. Weliever did not have new information on this property, but Jesse Scott, town manager, spoke to the person who purchased the property at the Commissioners Sale in May, Caleb Smith. Mr. Smith has plans to clean it up once he takes possession of the property.
Mr. Weliever said he has not received any communication from Mjar Futures LLC regarding the 404 Pleasant St. property, nor has the town. Ken Smith made a motion for Mr. Weliever to file suit against Mjar Futures LLC regarding 404 Pleasant St. on behalf of the town, Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• State St. 8” water main extension.
• Patching complete on 8th St., 9th St., & W. Washington St.
• Hydrant Flushing Complete.
• Drive & SW Replaced at 210 N Newlin St.
• 400 Dewey St. cleaned up and mowed.
• Storm cleanup ongoing.
Wastewater
• Kubota is repaired and back.
• Cleared sewer on N. Sterling Ave.
Electrical
• Conduit 95% installed for Prime Cuts 41.
• Actively working on Service for Dollar General 70% complete.
• Transformer replaced at Viewer Hills.
• Transformer for Prime Cuts 41 $9,610.00
Pool, Park, Trail, Depot
• Large tree removed from Trail between S. Mill and Perry
Mr. Scott said they are at a standstill at Prime Cuts 41 due to CenterPoint, f/k/a Vectren.
Mr. Scott would like to ask Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) to allocate $25,000.00 for a transformer and road patching on State St. project. Town council unanimously agreed to have the funding request sent to VRC for final approval.
Mr. Scott asked the council and Mr. Weliever if they can move forward with cleaning 304 Dewey St. Mr. Weliever said the town has done their due diligence in following all legal procedures. Town council unanimously agreed to begin clean-up of the property.
Mr. Scott also asked about the abandoned property at 400 Dewey St. that is also in violation of town ordinance. Town council unanimously agreed to cite the owner for ordinance violation.
Kristin Allen asked about the drive and sidewalk replacement at 210 N. Newlin St. Town council unanimously agreed to ask VRC about this matter.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Dodge Durango has a major oil leak, but is covered under warranty. It was towed to Twin City Dodge, which was also covered by warranty.
Reported that Officer Livengood stopped a vehicle going 104mph on Interstate 74 and found about 1 pound of methamphetamines, plus smaller bags of methamphetamines.
Notified council that stop sticks are on back-order
The health department condemned the home at 711 Indiana Ave. as of June 15, 2021, and the residents have 5 to 15 days to vacate. The health department recommended the town also condemn the home.
Kristin Allen asked Mr. Weliever and the town council about proper procedures regarding the compliance documentation required from MasterGuard every two years. Mr. Weliever said a resolution by the council may not be needed and may only need reviewed by the council. He suggested to invite MasterGuard to the next council meeting. Mrs. Allen will contact MasterGuard to see when a representative can come to a council meeting.
Eric Smith – HWC Engineering
They are about midway through the wastewater planning study and are looking at 4 possible options.
Current wastewater treatment plant is outdated and limits rate of capacity for future use.
Will be taking operations staff to tour other plants, i.e., Williamsport, Attica and one close to Indianapolis
Will finalize cost estimates for each option and then make recommendations.
Introduced Doug Tischbein from Reynolds Inc., which is a contractor for wastewater plants.
Gave presentation of Reynolds Inc. and what they do
Contractor will be involved throughout the entire process
Will be doing a Build, Operate and Transfer process (BOT)
Looking at SWIF funding to help with costs
Need a resolution by the town to begin the procurement process
Mr. Smith will send a draft of the resolution to Mrs. Allen and Mr. Weliever for review
Krohn & Associates will be involved in the process
Town controls the entire process.
Will return for the council meeting on July 27, 2021.
Ron Holcomb and Doug Martin, along with Bob Baker, board member – Tipmont REMC
Received $16 million to extend broadband internet
Asked if the town council is interested in providing their internet in Veedersburg – Town council is interested and asked Mr. Scott to meet with Tipmont REMC to discuss options.
Adam Acton – Fountain Central Building Trades teacher
Building trades is a co-op with bi-county schools
Jay and Lisa Allen, also in attendance, would like to help the building trades program build a house in town in order for the program to raise money. It would be a 1-story ranch, about 1600 sq. ft. and they would like to begin in August or September.
Investors will get their money back and the building trades program gets the profits.
Mr. Acton asked if the town could help with hooking up utilities if they are able to build a home in town.
Mr. Weliever said since the school is involved, an interlocal agreement would be needed.
Town council unanimously agreed to move forward with the project with an interlocal agreement.
Crystal Brewer – VRA member
Presented proposal for pickleball court for a total of $67,495.00. Troy Finley made a motion to approve and forward to VRC to fund the pickleball court, Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Asked the town council if VRA would be allowed to sell alcohol again at the park on September 11, 2021, for Scarecrow Jubilee. Town council unanimously agreed and will draft letter for permitting purposes.
Asked if the town could buy black mulch or rock for Heritage Park/pocket park downtown – council asked Mrs. Allen to see if the park fund would have enough money to pay for mulch instead of forwarding to VRC for payment. Mrs. Allen will look into it.
Also requested for town to weed eat on back side of park and around the pergola.
David Leek – resident
Asked if the town had a policy of spraying weeds – council stated that town employees take care of it.
Troy Finley said the pool manager notified him that she had to throw out sixteen (16) pool chairs that were broken and that three (3) umbrellas need replaced. Town council unanimously agreed to replace them as soon as possible. Mrs. Allen will contact the pool supply company about ordering.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the approved minutes of the previous meeting and signed the Docket.
Meeting Adjourned.