The Vermilion County Public Health Department will present a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from noon-4 p.m. Sunday in the McFerren Park Civic Center.
The vaccine on offer during the clinic will be the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Only 200 doses will be available during the clinic.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/26b53284-9bf1-41a5-9686-235f92ad4f17/ and using the voucher code: HOOPESTON2021.
To schedule an appointment via phone, call 217-431-2662 ext. 263 or 264.