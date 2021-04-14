Thursday, April 15
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Streets of Monticello Association meeting, chamber of commerce office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, 3 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81, kitchen is open with limited menu, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Garden Club meeting. Due to COVID, call Sue at 317-917-5420 for meeting place, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 16
- Rotary Club of Monticello, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- Spring Friends Book Sale, Monticello-Union Township Public Library, 1-5 p.m.
- VFW Post 2231 Fish Fry, 503 N. Third St., Monticello, 5-7 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, serving dinner, all proceeds go to assist veterans, service personnel and the various programs of the American Legion, 5-7 p.m. with DJ Huddy playing music from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
- Spring Friends Book Sale ~ Monticello-Union Township Public Library, 574-583-2665, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 18
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, open from noon-6 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Monday, April 19
- White County Board of Commissioners ~ White County Building, 8:15 a.m.
- White County Council ~ White County Building, 9 a.m.
- American Legion Post 81, Food Finders will give away food, 11 a.m.
- Kiwanis meeting ~ Brandywine Convention Center, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ SAL meeting, 5 p.m.
- Pheasants Forever meeting ~ at Riverside. Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles meeting, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous, Monticello United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53, Faith Covenant Church, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
- North White Family Pantry, 326 N. Market St., Monon, for families that have children who attend the North White School Corporation from kindergarten to 12th grade, 9-11 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 ~ Homemade Noodle Dinner, drive-thru only, 4:30-7 p.m., 405 E. Washington St., Monticello. Meals are $10.
- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, Community Room, free, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
- Monon Town Council meeting, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous, Monticello United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- American Legion Post 81, kitchen is open with limited menu, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.